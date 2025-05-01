Qatar, Saudi, Kuwait urge Pakistan, India to resolve outstanding issues through talks

ISLAMABAD: Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have expressed their deep concern over the escalation between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam false flag operation and without naming Kashmir dispute called on both sides to exercise restraint and resolve all their outstanding local and international issues through talks.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement in Doha, reiterated the nation’s “full support for all efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India and addressing their outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means.

The statement said, “Dialogue remains the optimal approach for addressing regional and international crises and disputes”. It called on the two countries to “exercise maximum restraint, prevail the voice of wisdom, respect the principles of good neighbourliness and resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels.”

Saudi Arabia’s foreign affairs ministry, in a statement, said, “The Kingdom calls on both countries to de-escalate, avoid further escalation, and resolve disputes through diplomatic means.” It urged India and Pakistan to uphold the principles of good neighbourliness, and strive for stability and peace for the welfare of their people and region.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said it is following with “great concern and interest” the tension between India and Pakistan.

“The ministry affirms Kuwait’s firm and unwavering position in supporting the diplomatic process and emphasising reason and dialogue in resolving all regional and international issues. The ministry also calls on all parties to exercise self-restraint, avoid escalation, and adhere to the provisions and rules of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness, with the aim of achieving constructive dialogue that achieves regional and international security and stability,” the statement said.