PM Shehbaz urges Rubio to impress upon India to ‘act responsibly’

ISLAMABAD: “Terming India’s escalatory and provocative behavior as deeply disappointing and worrisome,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio to impress upon India to “dial down the rhetoric and act responsibly,” amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear arch-rivals in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

A statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office later Wednesday, said the premier received a telephone call from Rubio in the evening in which Shehbaz “urged the US to impress upon India to dial down the rhetoric and act responsibly”.

The prime minister said that India’s provocations would only serve to distract Pakistan from its ongoing efforts to defeat terrorism, particularly from militant groups, including ISKP (Islamic State Khorasan Province), TTP (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan) and BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army) operating from Afghan soil,” it added.

PM Shehbaz categorically rejected India’s attempts to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident, highlighting his call for a transparent, credible and neutral investigation to bring out the facts, according to the statement,

It said the prime minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on recent developments in South Asia since the Pahalgam incident with Secretary Rubio.

“While condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the PM underscored Pakistan’s leading role in the war on terror and its sacrifice of over 90,000 lives and over $152 billion in economic losses,” the statement read.

“It is most regrettable that India chose to weaponise water, which is a lifeline for 240 million people of Pakistan,” the premier was quoted as saying, while also stressing that the Indus Waters Treaty had no provision for either side to unilaterally renege from its commitments.

The prime minister added that the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute was the “only way to ensure lasting peace in South Asia”.

According to the statement, PM Shehbaz highlighted to America’s top diplomat that Pakistan and the US had worked together closely over the past seven decades and there was much that both sides could cooperate on, including counter-terrorism and enhanced economic cooperation, particularly in the minerals sector.

“The prime minister also stressed that his government had undertaken major economic reforms over the past year, and consequently, Pakistan was now on the road to economic recovery,” the statement read.

“Secretary of State Rubio thanked the prime minister for the detailed conversation and emphasised the need for both sides to continue working together for peace and stability in South Asia,” it concluded.

FM Dar, US Chargé d’Affaires discuss recent regional developments

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Office (FO) said US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker called on FM Dar for talks in which they exchanged views on recent regional developments.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and security while safeguarding national interests, while Baker conveyed the United States’ desire for de-escalation, saying that the country would stay engaged with both Pakistan and India on the evolving situation.

FM Dar also held a telephone conversation with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi.

Dar briefed him on the current regional situation, including “India’s inflammatory propaganda, illegal unilateral actions, and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty — a clear violation of international law”, the FO said.

The Omani FM underscored the importance of de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy to address issues.

FM Dar appreciated Oman’s efforts for Iran and US talks, and conveyed best wishes for their success.

Separately, the Saudi foreign ministry issued a statement expressing concern regarding the escalating tension between Pakistan and India and the continued exchange of fire in the border areas.

“The kingdom calls on both countries to reduce tension, avoid escalation, resolve differences through diplomatic means, respect the principles of good neighbourliness and work to achieve stability and peace for the benefit of their peoples and the peoples of the region,” the statement said.