PIA cancels six northern region flights, leaving passengers stranded

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cancelled six round-trip flights between Islamabad and northern regions on Tuesday, causing significant inconvenience for travelers. The cancelled flights included three Islamabad to Gilgit routes—PK-601, PK-605, and PK-603—along with return flights PK-602 and PK-604 from Gilgit to Islamabad. Additionally, flight PK-451 from Islamabad to Skardu was also grounded.

The unexpected cancellations left many passengers stranded, forcing them to scramble for alternate travel arrangements. In contrast, a private airline successfully operated its scheduled flights to Skardu, with flight PA-251 departing from Islamabad and PA-252 completing its return journey.