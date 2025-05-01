Pakistan vows strong response to any Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has warned that while it will not initiate any military action against India, any provocation will be met with a “befitting response.” Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, alongside Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, addressed a joint press conference on Wednesday, following growing concerns over potential Indian military strikes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Dar emphasized that the Pakistani military is fully prepared to counter any threats, reiterating Pakistan’s condemnation of terrorism in all forms, while also criticizing India for using terrorism for political purposes. He highlighted the duplicity of India, accusing New Delhi of sponsoring terrorism while Pakistan has sacrificed significantly in the global fight against terrorism.

The DG ISPR provided a detailed account of India’s attempts to quickly blame Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack, questioning the credibility of India’s narrative and media reporting. He also criticized India for leveraging incidents like Pahalgam to justify suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and further escalating tensions.

Both officials expressed concern over India’s ongoing efforts to create a politically charged environment and warned of the risks of a military escalation in a nuclearized region. Dar also urged the international community to hold India accountable for its actions and prevent further destabilization of the region.