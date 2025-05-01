NATIONAL

Pakistan, South Korea agree to strengthen bilateral ties

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday held a telephone conversation with the Republic of Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.

He apprised Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul of the escalating regional situation arising from India’s baseless propaganda and unilateral actions, including holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

Expressing concern over the situation, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul underscored the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy to maintain regional peace and security.

As non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation. Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul appreciated the successful co-hosting of the Third United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting, in Islamabad last month. They also agreed to further strengthening bilateral relations through high-level exchanges.

