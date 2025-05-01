NATIONAL

Pakistan closes specific sections of airspace within Karachi, Lahore

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Pakistan’s aviation authorities have announced the temporary closure of specific sections of airspace within the Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Regions (FIRs) for a period of one month.

Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has issued a fresh NOTAM (notice to airmen) for the closure of designated portions of the airspace in both cities.

According to a NOTAM, specific portions of the airspace in the cities will remain closed from May 1 to May 31, 2025, between 4:00 AM and 8:00 AM daily.

Aviation sources confirmed that the decision has been taken due to security reasons.

However, commercial flight operations will continue via alternative routes, and air traffic controllers will guide aircraft accordingly to ensure smooth operations.

Authorities emphasized that flight schedules will remain largely unaffected, and flights are expected to operate as per routine despite the partial restrictions.

