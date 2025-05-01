Pakistan Army retaliates to Indian ceasefire violation, destroys check post

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s military has responded strongly to an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of April 29-30, destroying an Indian check post in the process. Indian forces initiated small arms fire in the Kiani and Mandal sectors, violating the ceasefire agreement, to which the Pakistan Army responded with precise retaliatory strikes.

Military sources confirmed that several enemy bunkers, including the Chakputra post in occupied Kashmir, were destroyed. The swift action demonstrated Pakistan’s readiness to defend against any aggression. India had earlier evacuated border areas in occupied Kashmir amid rising tensions while continuing its oppressive actions against Kashmiri Muslims.

Pakistan’s military remains fully prepared to protect the country’s sovereignty, with ongoing war exercises involving modern weaponry in various regions, including Sialkot, Narowal, Zafarwal, and Shakargarh. The Pakistan Army is committed to safeguarding the nation from external threats, according to security sources.