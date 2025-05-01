No ban on 20-year-old vehicles—yet: What’s behind Aleem Khan’s proposed safety reforms?

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan’s recent announcements regarding road safety on Pakistan’s motorways have sparked confusion.

While some reports have claimed that a ban on vehicles older than 20 years is already in effect, it is important to clarify that the Minister has only suggested this measure, and no official ban has been implemented yet.

Khan, during his visit to the National Highways and Motorway Police Headquarters, laid out a series of bold proposals aimed at reducing accidents and improving motorway safety standards.

Among the key measures was the suggestion to prohibit vehicles older than 20 years from accessing the motorways unless they meet new safety standards, including tire certifications. However, the proposal is still under consideration, and no formal decision has been made to enforce it.

In the meantime, the Minister has taken firm action by announcing a zero-tolerance policy for over-speeding and axle load violations. Khan instructed the Motorway Police to ensure strict enforcement without leniency.

As part of the new reforms, all commercial vehicles are required to obtain fitness certificates within the next three months. Additionally, specialized training programs will be organized for drivers to improve safety on the roads.

Khan expressed concern about the recurring accidents at specific spots on the motorways and highlighted the success of registering FIRs for over-speeding violations, which have contributed to improving road safety. He instructed the Inspector General of Motorway Police to prepare a detailed, enforceable policy to address these challenges, including the suggestion for banning older vehicles.

The Minister also took time to address the issue of stolen safety barriers along motorways. He was briefed on the recovery of over 2,000 meters of fencing and the arrest of 36 individuals in connection with these thefts. He praised the Motorway Police for their efforts and stressed the importance of continuing to safeguard public infrastructure.