No ban on 20-year-old vehicles: What’s really changing in motorway safety plan?

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to some earlier reports, there is no ban on vehicles older than 20 years from operating on Pakistan’s motorways.

Pakistan Today has confirmed that Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has introduced new measures aimed at improving road safety, but these do not include such a ban. A press release in this regard was published on April 24 on the NHMP’s website.

Khan has, however, directed the strict enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy against over-speeding and axle load violations across national highways and motorways. He also mandated that all commercial vehicles must obtain fitness certificates within the next three months, with special training programs set for their drivers.

Additionally, older vehicles will be required to meet new tire certification standards to ensure safety on the motorways.

During his visit to the National Highways and Motorway Police Headquarters, Khan expressed concern over rising accidents and highlighted the positive outcomes of registering FIRs for over-speeding violations. The Minister also received a briefing on the recovery of stolen safety barriers, with over 2,000 meters of stolen fencing returned and 36 arrests made.

Khan laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial to honor officers who lost their lives in the line of duty and suggested the creation of emergency “shoulders” at various points on the motorways for safer vehicle stops during emergencies.