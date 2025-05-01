NATIONAL

LHCBA and PMA demand withdrawal of FIRs against protesting doctors

By News Desk
Doctors and paramedics shout slogans in the course of a protest during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Quetta on April 6, 2020. - Authorities in Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta arrested more than 50 doctors protesting against the unavailability of safety equipment, police and physicians said on April 6. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP) (Photo by BANARAS KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) and Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) have called on the provincial government to withdraw the FIRs registered against protesting doctors and take action against the police officials who allegedly mistreated and tortured them.

In a press conference, the representatives of LHCBA and PMA Punjab condemned the registration of the FIRs, which were linked to accusations that doctors allowed false Rs71 million withdrawals, and demanded a fair resolution to the issue.

Previous article
Gas cylinder explosion kills five in Lahore, injures seven
