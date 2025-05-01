LHCBA and PMA demand withdrawal of FIRs against protesting doctors

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) and Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) have called on the provincial government to withdraw the FIRs registered against protesting doctors and take action against the police officials who allegedly mistreated and tortured them.

In a press conference, the representatives of LHCBA and PMA Punjab condemned the registration of the FIRs, which were linked to accusations that doctors allowed false Rs71 million withdrawals, and demanded a fair resolution to the issue.