Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spotted At Date Night During Lakers Game

By Web Desk

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet continue to make headlines with their public displays of affection, this time at a Los Angeles Lakers game on Tuesday night. The couple sat courtside, holding hands and flashing smiles while watching the Lakers take a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their courtside date also included a sweet kiss, captured by photographers during the NBA game.

Jenner, 27, looked effortlessly chic in a white tank top paired with leather pants, accessorizing with hoop earrings. Chalamet, 29, opted for a casual look, sporting dark-wash jeans and a plaid jacket over a graphic tee that honored late Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

Photo: Getty Images

The outing follows a similarly affectionate appearance at Coachella last month, where Jenner and Chalamet were spotted holding hands and sharing a kiss at the music festival. Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, performed at the festival that same day.

Jenner, who shares two children with Scott—daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3—has been dating Chalamet since 2023. Though the couple keeps their relationship relatively private, they have made several public appearances, including at a Beyoncé concert and a US Open match, where they were seen getting cozy.

Photo: Getty Images

Despite the low-key nature of their romance, Jenner has shown her support for Chalamet during awards season, attending both the Golden Globes and the Oscars with him. While they have yet to make a red carpet debut together, Chalamet’s mother, Nicole Flender, has publicly approved of Jenner, calling her “lovely” in a recent interview.

