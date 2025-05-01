King Charles Left With ‘No Option’ But To Take Action Against Prince Andrew

King Charles has been urged to take action and encourage Prince Andrew to take responsibility for his past, following the tragic death of Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse. Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Giuffre’s former lawyer, David Boies, suggested that while he had no specific advice for the King, it was important for family members to urge each other to do the right thing.

Giuffre, a mother of three and a well-known advocate for survivors of sex trafficking, died by suicide last month at the age of 41. During his appearance on the show, Boies was asked if he had any advice for King Charles following Giuffre’s passing, to which he responded, “I don’t have any insight as to what the King should do, but I think family should urge family to do the right thing.”

Boies spoke passionately about Giuffre’s legacy, noting, “She became a passionate, courageous, strong, effective advocate for the vulnerable,” adding that she dedicated the last 11 years of her life fighting to protect children from experiencing what she had endured.

The call for Prince Andrew to address the allegations and take responsibility for his actions has intensified following Giuffre’s death, with many urging him to acknowledge the past and offer some form of accountability.