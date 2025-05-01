Kia Pakistan Announces Major Price Changes for Sportage L and Picanto Models

Kia Pakistan has announced significant price reductions for its Sportage L and Picanto models, effective from May 1, 2025. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to offer better value to customers while navigating the challenges of a fluctuating automotive market.

The Kia Sportage L lineup sees the most notable price cuts. The Sportage L HEV has been reduced by Rs1,851,000, now priced at Rs10,999,000, down from its previous price of Rs12,850,000. Similarly, the Sportage L FWD model has seen a reduction of Rs1,826,000, now available for Rs9,999,000, compared to its former rate of Rs11,825,000. Additionally, the entry-level Sportage L Alpha has also been adjusted, now priced at Rs8,499,000, down from Rs9,499,000.

Kia’s popular Picanto (AT) model has also received a price reduction of Rs90,000, bringing its new ex-factory price to Rs3,850,000, down from Rs3,940,000. However, customers who have already placed and fully paid for orders before April 30, 2025, will still be billed at the previous price, while new orders from May 1, 2025, will reflect the updated rates.

The ex-factory prices exclude freight and insurance charges, which will be applied separately. Kia Pakistan stated that this price adjustment is aimed at keeping its vehicles competitive while addressing customer needs in a challenging economic environment, which has seen rising production and import costs for local automakers.

This price cut comes at a time when the automotive industry is facing increasing pressure due to the economic climate, making Kia’s decision to maintain affordability and value even more significant.