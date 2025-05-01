Karachi University hit by flooding after pipeline rupture

KARACHI: A rupture in a seven-foot-wide water pipeline at the University of Karachi led to significant flooding, impacting multiple university blocks and nearby residential areas. The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) took 24 hours to shut off the water supply, which resulted in submerged roads and water entering the Chemistry Department’s laboratory, causing damage to chemicals and equipment worth millions of rupees.

The flooding affected around 15 university departments, leading to the closure of several facilities. KWSC also announced that 200MGD of water would not be supplied to the city due to the incident. The affected areas include DHA, Clifton, Mehmoodabad, Gulshan, Johar, and several other localities.

KWSC CEO Ahmad Ali Siddiqui visited the site and urged citizens to conserve water during the ongoing crisis.