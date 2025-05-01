HEADLINES

Islamabad and Rawalpindi hit by storms; nationwide rainfall expected

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A powerful thunderstorm swept across Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Thursday, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds that provided a welcome respite from the intense heatwave gripping the twin cities. The storm, which occurred in the afternoon, darkened the skies and significantly cooled the temperature, with the rain causing traffic disruptions and forcing several businesses and restaurants to temporarily close.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the storm marks the beginning of widespread rainfall across the country. The ongoing heatwave, which has affected both major cities and rural areas, is expected to subside as rain systems move in.

The weather conditions are expected to continue across several regions, with thunderstorms and hailstorms forecast for parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and other areas. This includes cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, Quetta, and Peshawar.

The storm and subsequent rain have brought relief to areas like Peshawar, where the temperature had soared to 39°C earlier this week, and other cities in the north, where cooler conditions are expected.

