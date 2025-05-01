Indian Navy Lieutenant’s widow urges unity, peace after Pahalgam attack

On the 27th birthday of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, his widow Himanshi Narwal made a heartfelt plea for peace and unity, urging people not to target any community. Speaking at a blood donation camp in Haryana’s Karnal, organized in his honor, Himanshi emphasized that the nation should focus on peace, justice, and the well-being of her husband, who was among the 26 victims killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Himanshi, a PhD scholar from Gurugram, expressed her wish for her late husband’s happiness wherever he may be, and condemned any form of retaliation against Muslims or Kashmiris. The blood donation camp was organized by a local NGO, where several speakers praised Lieutenant Narwal’s dedicated service to the country.

Narwal, who had married Himanshi just a week before the attack, was on his honeymoon with her in Pahalgam when the tragic incident occurred. Witnesses say that the terrorist, upon questioning Narwal’s religion, shot him when he denied being Muslim.

Colleagues remembered Lieutenant Narwal as a cheerful and committed officer, and tributes continued to pour in, with his mother and wife emotionally recalling their loss.