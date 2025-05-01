India blocks Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account amid tensions

ISLAMABAD: The Indian government has blocked access to the Instagram account of Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, escalating digital restrictions amid ongoing tensions between the two nations. The ban follows the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs’ earlier decision to block several Pakistani YouTube channels, including those of prominent former cricketers Rashid Latif, Shoaib Akhtar, and Basit Ali.

Nadeem, who won Pakistan’s first-ever Olympic gold in javelin throw, had recently been invited by Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra to participate in a javelin event in India but declined the offer. The invitation was extended just a day before the Pahalgam incident, which further strained relations between India and Pakistan.

The move to block Nadeem’s account is seen by observers as an effort to control online narratives surrounding the ongoing unrest. Additionally, Instagram had restricted access to several prominent Pakistani celebrities and influencers, including Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Ali Zafar, following a legal request from India.