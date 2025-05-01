NATIONAL

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun urges Sikh soldiers to refuse to fight Pakistan

By News Desk
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a 56-year-old dual U.S.-Canadian citizen, stands for a portrait in New York City, U.S., October 18, 2024. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has stirred controversy by urging Sikh soldiers in the Indian Army to refuse to fight Pakistan if a conflict arises between the two nations. In a video message, the leader of the ‘Sikhs For Justice’ group declared that Punjabis on the Indian side of the border would instead serve langar (community meals) to the Pakistani army, portraying Pakistan as a future ally following the liberation of Khalistan.

Pannun described Pakistan as a “friendly country” for Sikhs and emphasized that it would become a neighbor to an independent Khalistan. He condemned what he called India’s “jingoistic” war stance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging Sikh soldiers to reject orders to fight against Pakistan. His remarks come amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26, including 25 Indians.

