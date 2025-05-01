Govt takes action against 17 health employees for instigating Mall Road protests. But what is all the fuss about?

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken decisive action against 17 health sector employees following a disruptive strike by young doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers.

The protests, which lasted for 10 days, led to the suspension or termination of 17 healthcare workers and additional penalties for postgraduate trainees accused of denying treatment to patients. Over 0.5 million patients, mostly from disadvantaged backgrounds, were left without treatment as government hospitals were forced to shut down out-patient departments (OPDs).

The unrest was sparked by a call from the Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab, urging employees to shut down OPDs in protest of the government’s outsourcing of hospital services.

The protest escalated when a heavy police contingent attempted to clear the protest camps set up by healthcare workers at Charing Cross, one of Lahore’s busiest intersections. This led to clashes between the protesters and police, resulting in several arrests and injuries on both sides.

The protest was part of a broader movement led by the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) that had been ongoing for 24 days, severely affecting traffic and daily life in Lahore. The government, in response, has imposed strict disciplinary measures, ordering that all forms of leave for doctors and allied health professionals be canceled and disciplinary action taken under the Peeda Act 2003 for non-compliance.

The protest was primarily driven by the health workers’ opposition to the Punjab government’s decision to outsource services at state-run hospitals. This policy was viewed as a threat to the rights and job security of healthcare workers, particularly those in public sector hospitals who feared job losses and reduced benefits.

The workers demanded that the government revoke the outsourcing plan and address their concerns regarding working conditions and compensation.

On the night before the final confrontation at Charing Cross, police arrested 72 protesters in a late-night raid on their sit-in. This move marked a significant turning point, as the protestors were caught off guard, leading to the dispersal of many of them.

However, some managed to escape the crackdown, continuing their protests even after the police action. This moment led to the temporary end of the sit-in at Charing Cross, though protests continued elsewhere in the city.

Earlier in the week, tensions had already risen when protesters clashed with the police in an attempt to block the roads leading to a high-security zone where international cricket players and VIPs were staying. Police attempted to stop the protesters from advancing into the area, leading to violent confrontations.

The clashes caused significant damage, with both protesters and police suffering injuries. This marked a dramatic escalation in the situation, with both sides accusing each other of using excessive force.

Despite the growing unrest, political leaders, including some from the Lahore Bar Association and Jamaat-i-Islami, visited the protest site to express support for the health workers’ cause. However, these visits did not lead to any tangible progress in resolving the issue.

The political leaders’ intervention did little to ease the tensions or bring the government to the negotiating table. As the protests continued, the situation grew more volatile, eventually leading to the clashes with police and the termination of several health workers.

In response to the ongoing unrest, the Punjab government has taken steps to restore order by appointing professors to oversee OPDs and canceling all leave for medical professionals. A series of legal actions have also been initiated, including the granting of pre-arrest bail to four health workers accused of attacking police officers during the protests.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has condemned the actions of the Punjab government, calling for dialogue instead of punitive measures.

With the focus now shifting to restoring healthcare services, it remains unclear whether the health workers will return to their posts or if further confrontations will occur.