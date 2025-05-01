Gas cylinder explosion kills five in Lahore, injures seven

LAHORE: A gas cylinder explosion at an LPG shop on Ravi Road resulted in the deaths of five family members, including three children, and left seven others injured, two of them critically. The explosion occurred while workers were filling cylinders on the ground floor of the shop, causing the three-story building to collapse and damaging nearby structures.

Rescue 1122 and Edhi volunteers worked overnight to recover the victims from the debris, transporting the deceased to the mortuary and the injured to Mayo Hospital for treatment. Officials reported that debris from the explosion was scattered up to 200 meters, underscoring the danger posed by such commercial establishments in residential areas.

Following the blast, the DIG operations ordered a city-wide safety inspection of LPG outlets and vowed to take action against illegal gas shops operating without proper safety measures.