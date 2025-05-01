NATIONAL

Female cotton pickers in Sindh demand fair wages and improved working conditions

By News Desk

HYDERABAD: Female cotton workers from Sindh’s cotton-producing districts gathered at the Hyderabad Press Club, where they raised strong demands for justice, fair wages, and improved working conditions. The press conference, led by Zaubaida, President of the Sujagi Women Cotton Workers Trade Union from Matiari, highlighted the vital role these women play in Pakistan’s textile economy and called for their contributions to be properly recognized and supported.

Zaubaida emphasized the need for urgent attention to the issues faced by over a million women laborers working in the cotton industry across the region. The call for equitable treatment and better labor conditions comes as women in this sector continue to face exploitation despite their significant economic contributions.

