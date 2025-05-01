Diplomatic scramble as India-Pakistan standoff deepens

ISLAMABAD: Diplomatic efforts have escalated as tensions between India and Pakistan remain high, with fears of a military confrontation mounting after recent incidents along the Line of Control (LoC) and in airspace disputes.

On Wednesday, Pakistani officials confirmed a series of aggressive actions by Indian forces, leading to swift retaliations by Pakistan, including strikes on Indian military posts and airspace confrontations.

Following a warning issued by Information Minister Atta Tarar in the early hours of April 30, where he cautioned about the possibility of an Indian incursion within the next 24-36 hours, the situation escalated further with multiple incidents of aggression. The Pakistani security forces responded robustly to an unprovoked ceasefire violation by India along the LoC on the night of April 29-30.

Indian troops initiated small arms fire in the Kiani and Mandal sectors, prompting Pakistani security forces to retaliate. According to security sources, Pakistani forces destroyed several Indian bunkers, including the Chakputra post in India-held Kashmir, in response to the unprovoked aggression. The Pakistani military’s swift response underscores the volatile situation along the border.

In a separate incident, Pakistani airspace defense forces were forced to act as four Indian Rafale jets entered the contested airspace over Pakistan-administered Kashmir. State-run media reported that Pakistan’s Air Force (PAF) launched a prompt and timely response, which forced the Indian jets to retreat.

The jets reportedly retreated after facing strong pressure from the PAF, which had scrambled fighter jets to intercept them. The situation remains tense, with both sides maintaining a heavy military presence in sensitive areas.

Further intensifying the situation, Pakistan briefly closed its airspace over Gilgit-Baltistan, and India responded by shutting its airspace to all Pakistan-registered aircraft. A Notam (Notice to Airmen) issued by New Delhi confirmed that the closure would last from April 30 to May 23, 2025.

This decision affected Pakistani airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which had to cancel flights to Gilgit and Skardu. However, two Airblue flights between Skardu and Islamabad proceeded as scheduled.

Pakistan’s brief airspace closure was attributed to exercises being conducted in the region, though it was unclear whether this was directly linked to heightened tensions with India or due to adverse weather conditions, with rain and wind storms expected in the region. The airspace disruptions also caused inconvenience for travelers, with alternative land routes being less reliable and time-consuming.

As military actions escalated, diplomatic channels were activated in an attempt to prevent further escalation. The United States took immediate steps to mediate, urging both India and Pakistan to take measures to de-escalate the growing tensions. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reached out to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in separate calls, urging both sides to cooperate in de-escalating tensions.

In his conversation with Prime Minister Sharif, Secretary Rubio emphasized the need to condemn the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to holding terrorists accountable for their actions. He also urged Pakistan to cooperate with India in investigating the attack and work together to re-establish communication and maintain peace and security in the region.

In a similar call with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, Rubio stressed the importance of working with Pakistan to de-escalate the situation. The U.S. continues to play a significant role in pushing both nations to focus on peace rather than allowing the rhetoric and tensions to spiral into conflict.

During his conversation with Secretary Rubio, Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s position on the recent developments in South Asia. He condemned terrorism in all its forms but expressed frustration with India’s escalatory actions, particularly following the Pahalgam incident. He accused India of attempting to link Pakistan to the attack without credible evidence and stressed the importance of a transparent and neutral investigation.

Prime Minister Sharif called on the U.S. to use its influence to persuade India to tone down its rhetoric and act responsibly, emphasizing that such provocations only serve to divert Pakistan from its ongoing efforts to combat terrorism within its borders. Pakistan’s stance has been clear in rejecting any attempt to link it to the incident without proper evidence and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar engaged in a series of diplomatic outreach efforts to rally international support and address Pakistan’s concerns regarding Indian provocations. Dar spoke with European Union leaders, including Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, briefing them on the regional developments.

He also discussed the situation with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker in Islamabad, highlighting Pakistan’s openness to a transparent investigation into the Pahalgam attack and emphasizing that Pakistan’s primary focus remains on regional peace and security.

Minister Dar raised concerns about India’s illegal unilateral actions, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the suspension of military communications, both of which Pakistan deems violations of international law. He further emphasized that India’s aggressive posturing and lack of transparency were hindering peace efforts.

As the military and diplomatic actions unfold, the prospect of military confrontation remains a looming threat. Both India and Pakistan continue to maintain heavy military postures along their borders, and with the exchange of fire, aerial confrontations, and airspace closures, the situation remains volatile. Analysts are closely monitoring developments, concerned that a misstep on either side could lead to unintended escalation.

Pakistan’s leadership has sought to keep the situation under control by emphasizing the need for dialogue and diplomatic engagement, while also preparing for the worst. The country’s military is on high alert, ready to defend its sovereignty, but Pakistan’s leadership continues to call for restraint, hoping to avoid a military confrontation that would devastate the region.