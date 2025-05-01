CM Maryam pledges working class welfare on Int’l Workers’ Day

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday declared that the Punjab government attaches great importance to the welfare of working class and has introduced a package worth Rs84 billion for ensure well-being of labourers.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, in a message on the International Workers’ Day, said,” I salute the greatness of every worker, miner and labourer. I pay rich tribute to the industrial services of workers, miners and labourers.”

She said,” A labourer is a friend of Allah Almighty and we profoundly value as well as hold in high esteem the friend of Allah Almighty.” She said that her government was striving hard to improve the living standards of the working class and ameliorate their sufferings.

“The Punjab government has introduced a historic package worth Rs84 billion approximately for the well-being of labourers. Under the package, the miners and workers will be able to get a monthly subsidy of Rs3000 through ration cards.”

She added, “Workers will be able to get 13 other benefits including digital cash transfer, advance salary and Labour Day prizes through JS Bank cards.”

The Chief Minister while congratulating the workers and labourers apprised that 50-bed social security hospitals have been inaugurated in Kasur and Sargodha, while a 50-bed social security hospital will also be built in Rahim Yar Khan for the workers and labourers.

She stated that state-of-the-art ‘Wellness Centres’ will be built in three cities of the province for the welfare of workers.

The Punjab CM revealed that a first-of-its-kind 200-bed modern cardiac city will be built in Lahore for the workers. She disclosed that ‘Teleclinics’ are being set up to provide medical treatment facilities to the workers from the best doctors. She said the inauguration of a labour colony in Taxila and a Workers Welfare Complex in Sundar Industrial Estate is welcoming.

She said, “A new labour colony will be built in Warburton in Nankana District and its Phase-II will be built in Multan. Similarly, 300 Day Care Centres are being built for the convenience of female workers working in factories.”

She added, “For the first time, payment of minimum wage is being ensured across the province. I salute the greatness of our workers and labourers as without them no country can achieve progress and prosperity among the comity of nations.”