Buckingham Palace Issues Statement on Meghan’s Use of HRH Title

Meghan Markle’s use of the HRH title has recently stirred up discussions about whether she violated her agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth II. According to BBC reports, Meghan used the title “HRH” on a card sent with a personal gift but not in any public capacity. The card, which accompanied a gift basket for US entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima, read: “With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”

Sources close to Meghan and Prince Harry told the BBC that this card was not a violation of the terms of their departure from royal duties. When the couple stepped down as working royals in 2020, it was agreed that they would no longer use the HRH title for official functions. However, they still retain the titles, which has sparked confusion and debate regarding their use.

The official statement issued by Buckingham Palace in 2020, on behalf of the late Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, clarified that while Harry and Meghan would no longer formally represent the royal family, they could continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. The statement emphasized that they would not use their HRH titles in any official capacity, as they were no longer working members of the royal family.

Despite the controversy, sources close to the Sussexes maintain that the use of the HRH title on the personal gift card does not breach the agreement, as it was not used for commercial or public purposes. This situation has added to the ongoing debate about the couple’s royal titles and their post-royal lives.