Bilawal criticizes India’s irrational steps following Pahalgam attack

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned India’s actions following the Pahalgam attack, calling them “irrational” and stating that Pakistan would view any move to end the Indus Waters Treaty as an act of war. In an interview with the BBC, Bilawal pointed out that Pakistan’s removal from the FATF grey list during his tenure as foreign minister demonstrated that Pakistan had no ties to terrorist groups.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since India made baseless allegations against Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 tourists. India accused Pakistan without providing evidence, leading to retaliatory actions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. Bilawal emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had offered India an impartial inquiry into the incident, urging India to step back from emotional and unfounded accusations.