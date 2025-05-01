Assailant killed, another flees as police retaliate gun attack in KP’s Bannu

BANNU: An assailant was killed and another made good his escape with injuries when a police team they attacked retaliated with firing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, according to police high-ups.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Saddar police station near Kot Adil.

Sharing details of the incident, Bannu Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan stated that Station House Office (SHO) Waseem Sajjad and his personnel were attacked two armed assailants while on a routine patrol.

“The policemen retaliated promptly, killing one of the attackers and injuring the other, who managed to escape from the scene,” he continued.

The official further said the SHO and a constable named Hayatullah suffered injuries and were shifted to the hospital. Both of them are out of danger.

The RPO said that he and DPO Saleem Abbas Kalachi immediately rushed to the hospital to enquire after the health of the injured.

“A police operation is underway to hunt down the runaway accused, while body of the other has been shifted to the hospital for identification,” he added.

“Modern weapons, hand grenades, Kalashnikovs, and ammunition were recovered found on the slain attacker.”

Last week on Friday, security officials killed six terrorists in Bannu and injured four in a military operation, according to the ISPR.