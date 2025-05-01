Aleem Khan’s proposed ban: Which cars will no longer be allowed on Pakistan’s motorways?

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to improve road safety and reduce accidents, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has suggested a ban on vehicles older than 20 years from operating on Pakistan’s motorways.

Among the cars potentially impacted by the proposed ban are:

Mercedes Benz E Class E200 2005 – Sedan

Honda Civic EXi Prosmatec 2004 – Sedan

Toyota Vitz F 1.0 2005 – Hatchback

Toyota Corolla 2.0D Saloon 2005 – Sedan

Suzuki Baleno JXR 2005 – Sedan

Honda Civic VTi Oriel UG Prosmatec 1.6 2005 – Sedan

Suzuki Alto VXR 2005 – Hatchback

Additionally, some of the most popular cars in Pakistan from 2005 and earlier that could be affected by the ban include:

Suzuki Mehran 2005 – Hatchback

Honda City 2004 – Sedan

Toyota Corolla 1.3 GLi 2005 – Sedan

Suzuki Cultus 2005 – Hatchback

Daihatsu Cuore 2005 – Hatchback

While these vehicles represent just a fraction of the cars that could be affected, the suggestion to enforce such a ban has raised concerns among vehicle owners and manufacturers.

The Minister’s proposal is part of a broader plan to improve safety standards, which also includes measures like mandatory fitness certificates for commercial vehicles, special driver training programs, and new tire certification standards for older vehicles.

The Minister’s suggestions come amid increasing concerns about the number of accidents on Pakistan’s motorways. During his visit to the National Highways and Motorway Police Headquarters, Khan discussed the need for stricter enforcement of road safety rules, including a zero-tolerance policy against over-speeding and axle load violations. The Motorway Police have been instructed to ensure that no leniency is shown in these areas.

While no official decision has been made yet, if the proposed ban is implemented, a number of popular cars, particularly those manufactured before 2005, will no longer be allowed on the motorways.