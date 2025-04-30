Textbook shortage hits government schools in Hafizabad

MIANWALI: A critical shortage of textbooks in government schools across Hafizabad district has disrupted students’ education weeks into the new academic year, with only 20% of students receiving free books from the Punjab Textbook Board.

The remaining 80% are being forced to purchase books from the market, causing financial strain for families already burdened by inflation. Parents expressed concern that students are struggling to follow lessons and complete assignments without the required material.

The issue has triggered frustration among parents and guardians, who say their children’s academic progress is being compromised. Many are urging authorities to address the delay and ensure timely distribution of textbooks to all students.