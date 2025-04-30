Rawalpindi Ring Road project hits 50% completion milestone

RAWALPINDI: Half of the construction work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) has been completed as authorities push to meet the December 2025 deadline set by Punjab’s chief minister.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved a revised PC-1 worth Rs33 billion for the 38.3-kilometre-long road. While construction progresses, the proposal to establish economic zones along the route remains undecided.

The RRR will connect Baanth Mor on GT Road to Thalian Interchange on the Motorway, featuring five interchanges, two river bridges, a railway bridge, stormwater bridges, underpasses, overpasses, and 53 culverts. Supervised by the Rawalpindi Development Authority’s Project Management Unit, the project is being executed by the Frontier Works Organization.

Interchanges are being developed at Baanth, Chak Beli Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road, and Thalian. Despite strong lobbying from local business communities and chambers of commerce, economic zone plans await formal approval.

Authorities view the RRR as essential for easing congestion on GT Road and inner-city routes. It is also expected to reduce pollution and accidents, and boost regional economic activity.

RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza confirmed that funding is in place and daily monitoring is ongoing to ensure timely completion.