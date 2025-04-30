NATIONAL

Pakistan warns of imminent Indian military action within 36 hours

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday night claimed to have credible intelligence suggesting that India is preparing for a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours, using the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext.

The government rejected what it called India’s unilateral and reckless posture in the region, saying Pakistan has itself suffered from terrorism and consistently condemned it worldwide. It said Pakistan had offered a transparent, independent probe by a neutral commission to determine the facts.

The statement accused India of avoiding such investigations, suggesting that this evasion revealed its real intentions. It warned that India’s strategy of fueling public sentiment for political ends was both dangerous and regrettable.

Pakistan reaffirmed its resolve to defend its sovereignty and warned that any aggression would be met with a firm and decisive response. The international community, it said, must understand that the responsibility for any escalation would lie with India.

