Pakistan shoots down two Indian quadcopter near LoC

BHIMBER/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army on Tuesday shot down another Indian quadcopter drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India linger on following the Pahalgam attack, reported state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Pakistan Army, earlier in the day, had shot down an Indian quadcopter. In a single day, it had shot down two Indian quadcopters, the APP reported quoting security sources.

It said that the Pakistan Army shot down the quadcopters along the Line of Control, thwarting a violation of the country’s airspace.

Specifying the location, it cited the security sources as saying that the Indian quadcopter Phantom-4, spying in Pakistani territory was shot down in the Satwal sector of the LoC.

“The Pakistan Army, through timely action, foiled this nefarious attempt by the enemy,” the report added.

The incident is a “clear testimony to the vigilance, professional skill and defensive preparedness of the Pakistan Army,” the APP reported.

“The Pakistan Army is always ready to give an immediate and effective response to any aggression from the enemy,” the report read, adding that the entire nation stood “united with the armed forces to give a befitting response to the enemy on every front”.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Army shot down another quadcopter of the Indian 5 Assam Regiment in the Manawar sector of Bhimber, the APP said.

Defense experts opined that the irresponsible actions by the Indian Army had led to further fuelled tensions.

The development comes as Indian and Pakistani soldiers reportedly traded fire along the LoC for a fifth straight night, after four years of relative calm.

The Indian army said its soldiers and Pakistani forces fired at each other overnight. There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistan.

India said that overnight from Monday to Tuesday, the gunfire took place in areas opposite the Kupwara and Baramulla districts in held Kashmir, as well as in the Akhnoor sector.

There were no reports of casualties.