PAF’s diligent action forces Indian Rafales to flee: State media

Four Rafale fighter jets were spotted ‘patrolling overnight’ above occupied Kashmir without crossing LoC: security sources

Armed forces ‘fully prepared and vigilant’ to give a befitting response to any aggression from India: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Indian fighter jets patrolling above occupied Kashmir were forced to flee after the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) scrambled its jets, state media reported on Wednesday, adding to tensions between the two countries in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

“Four Rafale fighter jets of Indian Air Force (IAF) were spotted “patrolling overnight” in occupied Kashmir without crossing the Line of Control,” reported state-run PTV News and Radio Pakistan, citing security sources.

“PAF jets promptly detected the presence of these Indian warplanes,” Radio Pakistan added.

The development comes after Information Minister Attaullah Tarar in the wee hours of Wednesday said “credible intelligence” reports indicated that India was planning to conduct a military action against Pakistan in the “next 24 to 36 hours”.

In a televised statement issued shortly after 2am, Tarar said: “Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident.”

“As a result of PAF’s diligent action, the Indian Rafale jets panicked and were forced to flee,” PTV News reported. The security sources also reaffirmed that the armed forces were “fully prepared and vigilant to give a befitting response to any aggression from India”.

The government and the military have yet to provide details on the incident.

The tensions between the arch-rivals have intensified after India, without offering any evidence, accused Pakistan of involvement in Pahalgam attack, which Pakistan’s political and military leadership have strongly denied with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for a neutral probe into the incident.

The April 22 attack killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and was one of the deadliest armed attacks in the disputed Himalayan region since 2000. No group claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

A day earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan had reinforced its forces and was ready for any incursion by India, while on the other side, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his military “operational freedom” to act on the Pahalgam attack.

Information Minister Tarar said Pakistan vehemently rejected “Indian self-assumed hubristic role of judge, jury and executioner in the region” and it was completely “reckless”.

“Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism itself and truly understands the pain of this scourge,” the minister said, adding: “We have always condemned it in all its forms and manifestations anywhere in the world.”

Being a responsible state, Tarar noted, Pakistan “openheartedly offered a credible, transparent and independent investigation” by a neutral commission of experts to ascertain the truth.

“Unfortunately, rather than pursuing the path of reason, India has apparently decided to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the complete region and beyond,” he stressed.

The information minister said the “evasion of credible investigations is in itself sufficient evidence exposing India’s real motives”.

“Consciously making strategic decisions hostage to public sentiments, purposefully trumped up for securing political objectives, is unfortunate and deplorable,” he added.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan will not strike India but reserves the right to retaliate. He informed the Senate yesterday that intelligence reports suggest that India was contemplating some form of escalation.