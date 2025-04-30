NATIONAL

Mahrang Baloch ends hunger strike after BHC admits detention plea

By News Desk

QUETTA/KARACHI: Baloch Yakjehti Committee organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch ended her five-day hunger strike on Tuesday following the Balochistan High Court’s decision to hear her petition against her detention.

Her lawyer confirmed that the high court had admitted the plea and issued notices to the government, with the hearing set for Wednesday. Mahrang and four others had stopped eating last Thursday to protest alleged mistreatment in jail.

The hunger strike was called off after lawyers and families of detained BYC activists urged them to do so due to deteriorating health conditions. BYC leader Sami Din Baloch said the decision came after a jail visit by relatives and legal representatives.

Mahrang, 32, was arrested last month on charges of terrorism, sedition, and murder. Those also on strike included Bebo Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Sibghatullah Shahji, and Bebigar Baloch.

Previous article
Imran Khan urges national unity amid tensions with India
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab CM relaunches laptop scheme phase-I after 8-year hiatus

Maryam Nawaz also unveils Phase II of ‘Honahar Scholarship’ initiative, which will provide financial aid to students LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on...

SHC grants bail to accused in airport suicide attack case

Child killed, two injured in Karachi building collapse

OMNI Group chief seeks acquittal in money laundering case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.