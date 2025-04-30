Mahrang Baloch ends hunger strike after BHC admits detention plea

QUETTA/KARACHI: Baloch Yakjehti Committee organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch ended her five-day hunger strike on Tuesday following the Balochistan High Court’s decision to hear her petition against her detention.

Her lawyer confirmed that the high court had admitted the plea and issued notices to the government, with the hearing set for Wednesday. Mahrang and four others had stopped eating last Thursday to protest alleged mistreatment in jail.

The hunger strike was called off after lawyers and families of detained BYC activists urged them to do so due to deteriorating health conditions. BYC leader Sami Din Baloch said the decision came after a jail visit by relatives and legal representatives.

Mahrang, 32, was arrested last month on charges of terrorism, sedition, and murder. Those also on strike included Bebo Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Sibghatullah Shahji, and Bebigar Baloch.