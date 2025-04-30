LHC issues warning to police on media iaccess of under-custody suspects

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued a stern warning to the police over the violation of its orders prohibiting media interviews with under-custody suspects.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa emphasized that any breach of the court’s directives would not be tolerated.

The court was hearing a case regarding videos of detainees shared by police officers in Kasur and Lahore. Justice Bajwa questioned the police about who grants media access to arrested individuals and permits entry into police stations. He referenced the social media policies of the London Metropolitan Police, asking government officials whether they allowed media interviews with suspects.

During the proceedings, two anchorpersons from a private news channel appeared before the court to explain their involvement in conducting interviews with detainees inside police stations. Justice Bajwa advised them to exercise caution in the future but ultimately decided to withdraw the contempt of court proceedings against them.

A suspended station house officer (SHO) from Kasur also submitted an apology in connection with a contempt of court case regarding the viral video involving individuals arrested from a farmhouse. The judge instructed the SHO to submit a written apology.

Prosecutor General of Punjab, Syed Farhad Ali Shah, informed the court that a high-powered committee had been formed to investigate the Kasur incident following the chief minister’s notice. Shah assured the court that those responsible would face accountability.

Justice Bajwa expressed dissatisfaction with the social media rules presented by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) during the hearing. The judge adjourned further proceedings to allow for progress reports from both the government and the police.