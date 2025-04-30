LHC adjourns Arshad Chaiwala citizenship case indefinitely

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi Bench has indefinitely adjourned the hearing of Arshad Khan Chaiwala’s petition challenging the cancellation of his Pakistani citizenship and CNIC.

The hearing was postponed after both NADRA and Arshad’s legal counsel requested more time to submit documents and responses. Justice Jawad Hassan approved the requests and assigned the case a “date in office” status.

Government intelligence agencies, including ISI and IB, submitted reports claiming Arshad is an Afghan national. Arshad’s petition states he was born in 1999 in Shah Allah Ditta, Islamabad, and his father, Baz Mohammad Khan, received a Pakistani passport in 1984 before travelling to Saudi Arabia for work.

Deputy Attorney General Sajid Tanoli represented the federal government in the case. Arshad rose to international fame on social media in 2016 due to a viral photograph showing him serving tea at a stall in Islamabad.