India must first prove Pakistan’s complicity: The Economist

ISLAMABAD: As highlighted by an editorial by The Economist this week, India must present concrete evidence of Pakistan’s involvement before taking military action in response to the deadly April 22 attack in Jammu & Kashmir, which killed 26 people, primarily targeting Hindu tourists.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reacting strongly to the massacre, vowed to track down the perpetrators and punish them, marking the deadliest attack on tourists in the region in decades. The assault stands as the most severe since the insurgency began in 1989, with terrorists singling out victims based on their religion, forcing them to identify as Hindus before being killed.

On April 27, India launched missile drills in retaliation, while also expelling Pakistani diplomats and suspending the Indus Water Treaty—a key 1960 agreement with Pakistan. The incident has led to exchanges of gunfire between the two nations, escalating tensions in an already volatile region.

While Modi has the right to defend Indian citizens from terrorism, it’s crucial that India carefully consider the broader implications of retaliation. With both countries armed with nuclear weapons, any further escalation risks a full-scale military confrontation that would have devastating consequences for South Asia and beyond.

For any military response to be justified, it is essential that India first establish clear evidence of Pakistan’s involvement. Local police are currently investigating two Pakistani nationals and one Indian individual in connection to the attack.

Although the group initially claiming responsibility, the Resistance Front (TRF), later denied involvement, alleging its social media accounts were hacked, the group has strong ties to the region’s separatist movement, particularly since the revocation of Jammu & Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status in 2019.

Indian officials have suggested that TRF is connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based militant group responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks. While these allegations carry weight, India has yet to provide conclusive proof linking LeT or Pakistan to the TRF’s activities.

Another critical factor in India’s decision-making process is the potential for escalation. In previous years, following attacks in 2016 and 2019, India retaliated by conducting airstrikes and sending ground troops into Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Despite these military actions, Modi’s strategy has remained focused on asserting direct control over Kashmir, which he believes will bring peace to the region. His strongman approach could push him to strike back decisively, but any military action could quickly spiral out of control.

Pakistan has already shot down an Indian drone, and its defense minister has warned of possible retaliatory strikes. In 2019, India lost a jet over Pakistani territory, though Pakistan later returned the pilot unharmed.

However, the current political climate in Pakistan, under General Asim Munir’s leadership, suggests a less conciliatory approach this time around. Any tit-for-tat exchange could easily escalate into a full-blown conflict, and once initiated, de-escalation may be nearly impossible.

Before resorting to full-scale retaliation, India should consider alternative actions. Targeted strikes on militant groups would be a measured response. However, broader attacks on Pakistan’s military infrastructure—without clear evidence of complicity—could provoke unwarranted escalation.

India also has options beyond military confrontation; for instance, releasing evidence of Pakistan’s involvement could put diplomatic pressure on Islamabad, potentially influencing its international standing.

India’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, while significant, does not immediately threaten the flow of water. However, it sends a strong message to Pakistan about the need for better relations with its neighbor. India should also explore ways to leverage its influence in international economic circles, such as disrupting Pakistan’s recent $7 billion bailout from the IMF.

Ultimately, Modi’s response should be guided by long-term strategic interests. While Pakistan remains a persistent regional challenge, India’s focus should be on strengthening its position within South Asia.

A regional war would undermine India’s broader objectives, especially in relation to China, its real regional rival. Rather than engaging in a potentially catastrophic conflict with Pakistan, India should continue modernizing its military capabilities to deter both Pakistan and China, positioning itself as the leading power in the region.

In conclusion, India’s response to the Kashmir terror attack should be deliberate and based on verified evidence. While defending its citizens is paramount, Modi must ensure that any action taken does not endanger the region’s stability or India’s long-term interests.