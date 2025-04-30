NATIONAL

Imran Khan urges national unity amid tensions with India

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI: PTI founding chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday called for national unity in the face of escalating tensions with India, stating that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s “fraudulent government” had inadvertently united a frustrated nation.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail after meeting Imran, PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said the former prime minister expressed full solidarity with the country against Indian aggression. He said any harm to Pakistan would be met with full force.

Imran, however, questioned how people could stand with a government that he claimed had stripped citizens of their fundamental rights. Despite this, he reiterated his commitment to national unity against external threats.

