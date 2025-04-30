DPM briefs UAE counterpart, Kuwaiti FM on evolving regional situation

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday spoke to his counterpart in the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan wherein they discussed the recent regional situation and matters of mutual concern.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar apprised the UAE deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Pakistan’s National Security Committee’s decisions in response to India’s unfounded allegations, inflammatory rhetoric, and unilateral actions, according to a foreign ministry’s press release issued in Islamabad.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the importance of upholding regional stability, promoting dialogue, exercising restraint, and peaceful resolution of disputes. Reaffirming the strong fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE, both leaders committed to maintaining close coordination and consultations in light of evolving regional situation.

Both sides expressed their resolve to enhancing bilateral cooperation and advancing shared objectives of peace, stability, and sustainable development.

DPM/FM briefs Kuwaiti FM on evolving regional situation

Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday received a telephone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

“The DPM/FM briefed his counterpart on the evolving regional situation, including India’s baseless propaganda and illegal unilateral measures against Pakistan,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Reaffirming the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kuwait, FM Al-Yahya assured Kuwait’s support to Pakistan.