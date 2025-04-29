Students rally against India’s threats to Indus Waters Treaty

The University of Karachi and Aligarh Institute of Technology organized rallies on Monday to protest against Indian threats to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty. Students, faculty, and staff participated despite the scorching heat to express support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and armed forces.

Led by University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, the rally began at the administrative building and ended at Azadi Chowk. Participants carried banners condemning India’s actions and raised slogans including “Pakistan Zindabad” and “India, Back Off.”

Dr Iraqi told the media that India’s threats endanger regional peace and Pakistan’s economy, emphasizing that the Indus Waters Treaty is an internationally recognized agreement. He urged students to channel their patriotism toward national development and solidarity.