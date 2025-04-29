Protest rally demands recovery of missing bheel girl

HYDERABAD: Family members, social activists, and minority community representatives staged a protest rally over the disappearance of 14-year-old Radha Bheel, who has been missing for 14 days after allegedly being abducted from Husri. The rally started from Siddique Mallah village and ended outside the Hoshri Mor Police Post.

Radha’s parents and siblings accused Fahad Pathan and his accomplices of abducting her, adding that despite the registration of a case and one arrest, police have failed to recover her. Protesters criticized police for suggesting a marriage without presenting Radha before a court and demanded her immediate recovery and protection for minority communities.