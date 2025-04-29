Protest erupts over cancellation of train stop at jungshahi

KARACHI: Political, social, and business leaders staged a protest at Jungshahi Railway Station against the cancellation of the Ghaus Bahauddin Zakaria Express stop. Protesters said the move has severed District Thatta’s rail connectivity with other provinces, affecting education, employment, and business activities.

Led by local figures including Pir Ghulam Hussain Shah Ratta and Iqbal Raheem Jokhio, residents demanded immediate restoration of the train stop. Civil society groups also called for reinstating stops for the Khushhal Khan Khattak Express and Bolan Mail at Jungshahi.

Protesters highlighted the need for a reservation quota at Jungshahi Station to prevent passengers from traveling to Karachi or Hyderabad for tickets. Business leaders criticized the decision, arguing it harms the local economy and results in financial losses for Pakistan Railways.