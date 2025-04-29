One dead during gas theft attempt near Malir river

KARACHI: A man died of suffocation during an alleged attempt to illegally extract gas near the Malir River embankment in Shah Latif Town. Local police, responding to a call through the Madadgar-15 helpline, arrived at the site and summoned rescue teams.

Officials recovered gas cylinders and tapping equipment from the area, where a strong odor of gas complicated rescue operations. PARCO and Sui Southern Gas Company officials also reached the site after being alerted.

Police said a makeshift ladder had been used to access the well, and companions of the deceased initially tried to retrieve the body before fleeing. Authorities temporarily shut down gas supply to the area but recovery efforts were delayed due to lingering gas concentration.