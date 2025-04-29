NATIONAL

Ex-PM Raja Pervez Ashraf, others discharged from Karkey rental power case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court in federal capital on Tuesday discharged former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf in Karkey rental power case.

The Accountability Court Islamabad announced verdicts on three NAB references related to rental power projects.

The court discharged Raja Pervez Ashraf and 11 other accused individuals named in the Karkey case, which had been filed over 11 years ago.

The Karkey case involves corruption worth Rs22 billion. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed the rental power references in 2014, accusing Ashraf of misusing his authority as water and power minister to secure financial benefits for the project.

Additionally, the NAB court cleared six other accused individuals, including a former chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), in the Bakhi Power Project Sheikhupura reference, valued at Rs96 billion. The court also discharged all accused in the Sharaqpur Rental Power Plant case.

Judge Muhammad Ali Waraich of NAB Court II delivered all three verdicts.

Staff Report
Strategic Amnesia

