Wave of change started to ignite a revolution across KP: Muqam

Federal Minister addresses a massive ‘Joining Rally’ in Matta, Swat

PM’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood credits former PM Nawaz Sharif for making Pakistan’s defense invincible

SWAT: A grand public rally was organized in Matta, Swat, as part of a large-scale joining campaign. Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, addressed the enthusiastic gathering.

Addressing the rally, Amir Muqam — who also KP Provincial President of PML-N — congratulated the local leadership for organizing such a massive rally and welcomed dozens of new families into the party fold.

He stated that the wave of change starting today from Matta will spread across the entire province and ignite a revolution. Highlighting development projects, he credited PML-N for establishing gas pipelines and grid stations in Swat and blamed the former chief minister for hindering the grid station’s progress.

Amir Muqam praised the sacrifices of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former FATA, emphasizing that Pashtuns have always stood in defense of Pakistan and continue to do so. He strongly condemned India’s baseless allegations against Pakistan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s rejection of India’s move to revoke Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019.

Calling India’s statement about ending the Indus Waters Treaty “foolish,” he reminded that such international agreements cannot be unilaterally revoked. He reiterated that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan’s armed forces.

Referring to Pakistan’s nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, Amir Muqam said, “The same leadership that made Pakistan a nuclear power is still present today, and we are fully capable of responding to India just like before.”

He expressed regret over the world’s silence on the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and India’s role in global terrorism.

Amir Muqam also criticized external pressures aimed at forcing Pakistan to abandon Kashmir, vowing unwavering support for the Kashmiri cause. He lambasted PTI, labeling its agenda as destructive for the nation, and claimed that the youth now recognize the difference between builders and destroyers of the country.

Speaking about the economy, he stated that under Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan’s economy had rebounded, with inflation dropping from 40% to 1.5% within a year.

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, also addressed the gathering, praising Amir Muqam’s leadership and calling him a symbol of PML-N’s strength in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He credited former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for making Pakistan’s defense invincible through nuclear capability.

Rana Mashhood referenced the foresight of the late Dr. Israr Ahmed, who had warned that Imran Khan was being brought forward with a specific agenda. Highlighting the situation of minorities in India, he said Pakistanis today value their homeland more than ever.

Other notable speakers included Babar Saleem Khan (KPK Provincial Coordinator, PM Youth Program), Azmat Ali Khan (Divisional Coordinator, PM Youth Program), Wajid Ali Khan (PML-N Swat Division President and former provincial minister), Mohammad Ali Shah (General Secretary Swat Division), Qaimos Khan (President, Upper Swat), and senior leader Sher Zaman Khan.