Sindh sets up heatwave relief camps as temperatures soar

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah has ordered the establishment of heatwave relief camps across the province and the initiation of precautionary measures to protect citizens from extreme weather conditions.

The decision follows a sharp rise in temperatures, with Shaheed Benazirabad recording 47 degrees Celsius, Jacobabad 46 degrees, Hyderabad 43 degrees, and Karachi 35 degrees. Several other districts are also facing intense heat, prompting the provincial administration to implement emergency response measures to mitigate the impact.