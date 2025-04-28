NATIONAL

Sindh sets up heatwave relief camps as temperatures soar

By News Desk

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah has ordered the establishment of heatwave relief camps across the province and the initiation of precautionary measures to protect citizens from extreme weather conditions.

The decision follows a sharp rise in temperatures, with Shaheed Benazirabad recording 47 degrees Celsius, Jacobabad 46 degrees, Hyderabad 43 degrees, and Karachi 35 degrees. Several other districts are also facing intense heat, prompting the provincial administration to implement emergency response measures to mitigate the impact.

Previous article
Epaper_25-4-28 LHR
Next article
Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 28th April, 2025
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.