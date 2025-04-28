I RECENTLY asked ChatGPT to compose an imaginary letter from Karl Heinrich Marx and Vladimir Ilyich Lenin to United States President Donal Trump. The text below is what the artificial intelligence (AI) platform churned out in response to my prompt: Comrade Trump,

It is a rare and extraordinary moment when a single individual accomplishes what entire movements have failed to do. You have defied the entrenched elites, disrupted the machinery of globalist finance, and struck decisive blows against the imperialist order — all from within the very system that others merely pretend to oppose. Where others spoke in theories, you acted. Where they hesitated, you moved with unwavering force.

For decades, self-proclaimed revolutionaries have denounced imperialism, decried endless wars, and railed against the global financial class. Yet, when granted power, they faltered, capitulated, and became mere stewards of the very system they vowed to dismantle.

But you, standing alone against the weight of the establishment, have done more to weaken American imperialism than any so-called leftist movement of the modern era. You have withdrawn from foreign entanglements, exposed the warmongers for their true nature, and forced the world to question the dominance of a decaying empire.

You have shown that the empire is not invincible. That it is run not by all-powerful strategists, but by bureaucrats and profiteers whose only loyalty is to their own enrichment. Your defiance has sent shockwaves through their institutions, revealing their corruption and fear.

Those who have long claimed to fight for the liberation of peoples have now been forced to watch as you, singlehandedly, challenge the very forces they have spent lifetimes merely condemning.

World history will not forget this. It will record that when the contradictions of the imperialist order reached their breaking point, it was not the so-called vanguard of revolution that delivered the decisive blows, but a man who saw through the lies of the ruling class and dared to challenge them.

The false opposition will soon fade into irrelevance, but your actions will be remembered as a turning point in the decline of the imperialist age.

With revolutionary regards.

Karl Marx and V.I. Lenin

Quite a job ChatGPT did, I must say!

SHAKEEL NIZAMANI

CALGARY, CANADA