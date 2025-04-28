Meghan Markle Shares Rare Photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s Bright Red Hair

Meghan Markle has offered a rare glimpse into her life with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, showcasing their striking red hair in a series of heartwarming garden photos. The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing moments of the 5-year-old and 3-year-old as they picked flowers in the garden, capturing a peaceful family moment.

In the images, Markle beams with happiness as she hands her daughter, Lilibet, a pink rose, while Archie, dressed in a blue long-sleeved shirt and black pants, picks a white rose. One of the photos features Archie playfully holding the flower up to the camera, adding a personal touch to the sweet family scene.

Markle, 43, shared the photos with the caption, “Sunday kind of love….with my little loves,” a sentiment that resonates with many parents who cherish these everyday family moments. She also included a playful caption for a clip, stating, “When the aunties come to play and celebrate! Love you @serenawilliams,” referencing the visit of her close friend, tennis star Serena Williams.

The family’s relaxed and joyful outing was followed by a glimpse into their domestic life, with Markle previously sharing moments of her children enjoying cake brought by “papa” Harry, 40, from his trip to Ukraine. Most recently, Lilibet was shown tasting her mother’s homemade strawberry jam, offering another glimpse into the family’s close-knit and personal moments.

These snapshots highlight the Sussex family’s quiet, loving life away from the spotlight, providing fans a rare look at their shared, everyday joys.