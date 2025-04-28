Pakistan’s economy is at a pivotal moment of recovery, with the government highlighting key achievements such as historic low inflation, doubled foreign exchange reserves, and increased foreign direct investment. However, the journey ahead requires sustained commitment to reforms and prudent fiscal management.

The World Bank’s growth forecast for Pakistan, though slightly lowered to 2.7%, still indicates a positive trajectory. The government’s efforts to stabilize the economy, restore confidence, and reignite growth are evident in the current account surplus, record-high remittances, and reduced public debt-to-GDP ratio.

To build on this momentum, Pakistan must prioritize transparency, competitive processes, and investor confidence. Rightsizing government expenditures and privatizing loss-making state-owned enterprises can save up to 2% of GDP annually. Expanding digital banking, capital markets, and green finance can also contribute to a deeper and more resilient financial system.

Human development is critical to sustaining high, inclusive growth. Investing in sectors like IT and green energy can create opportunities for Pakistan’s future. However, this requires bold and necessary choices, including modernizing the economy and staying committed to reform.

As Pakistan navigates its economic crossroads, unity and collective action are essential. The government must work with all stakeholders to address challenges and capitalize on opportunities. With prudent fiscal management, enhanced domestic financing, and tax reforms, Pakistan can achieve a more stable and prosperous future.

Ultimately, Pakistan’s future will be shaped by its ability to make difficult choices and invest in its people. By staying committed to reform and prioritizing human development, Pakistan can emerge stronger, greener, and more competitive.