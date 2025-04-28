CTD kills one Da’esh militant, second blows himself up in Quetta clash

QUETTA: In a fierce clash with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel, two terrorists were killed on Monday in Quetta.

One of the militants died in the shootout, while the other detonated himself during the exchange of fire. Both terrorists were affiliated with the banned militant organization, Da’esh.

The incident took place in the Darakhshan area of the city, where the CTD personnel also discovered a suicide vest and a significant stockpile of weapons and ammunition from the militants’ possession. The intense gunfire lasted for over an hour, as law enforcement officials worked to neutralize the threat.

According to CTD sources, the militants were reportedly planning an attack in the region, but their plans were thwarted due to the swift response by the authorities.

This latest operation follows another successful CTD mission on April 18, 2025, in which five terrorists were killed during a gunfight in the Balochistan city of Duki.

These militants had been involved in multiple attacks targeting workers and law enforcement officers. The bodies of the slain militants were transported to Quetta for identification and further investigation.

CTD officials revealed that the operation in Duki was based on intelligence reports about the presence of militants linked to a banned organization. Upon being confronted by the law enforcement personnel, the suspects opened fire, triggering a gun battle in which five militants were killed. T

hese individuals were reportedly behind a series of attacks, including kidnappings and assaults on workers, particularly in the mining regions of Quetta.