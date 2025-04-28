CCI rejects federal govt’s proposal to construct new canals from Indus River

— Forum evolves not to carve out new canals without consensus among all provinces

— CCI strongly condemns unilateral, illegal steps of India after Pahalgam incident

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Monday rejected the federal government’s proposal to construct new canals from the Indus River, overturning an earlier decision by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) made in February.

“No new canals will be constructed without mutual understanding and consensus among all provinces,” stated a release from the Prime Minister’s Office following the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The CCI also strongly condemned the unilateral, illegal and irresponsible steps of India after the incident of Pahalgam. While representing the national aspirations, the CCI gave a message of unity and solidarity to the nation in the backdrop of the illegal Indian measures and in case of any kind of aggression by the hostile country.

The CCI stated that Pakistan was a peaceful and responsible country but fully knew how to defend itself. All the provincial chief ministers expressed unity and national solidarity in a unified voice against the illegal acts of India.

The CCI fully welcomed the resolution in the Senate against the illegal and irresponsible steps of India.

“Pakistan has the right to protect its water interests in view of the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and stoppage of its water,” the council noted.

The high-level meeting, convened early at the request of the Sindh government, was attended by the chief ministers of all four provinces, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister Ameer Muqam, and other officials.

The CCI agreed to withdraw provisional approval for the project, and announced the formation of a federal-provincial committee to propose long-term agricultural and water management solutions in line with the 1991 Water Accord and the 2018 Water Policy.

“The government is committed to resolving all water-related disputes amicably, ensuring that the concerns of any province are addressed through due diligence,” the statement added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur welcomed the move, saying, “It has been decided to resolve issues through mutual understanding.”

He confirmed that some of KP’s demands, including the recognition of tobacco as a formal crop and the review of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, would be added to the next CCI agenda.

The decision comes amid widespread protests across Sindh over the canals project. The plan to construct six canals at an estimated cost of Rs211.4 billion faced strong resistance from the Sindh government and nationalist groups, who warned that the move would deprive Sindh of its rightful share of water.

Sit-ins and blockades at key highways, now lasting over 10 days, have disrupted the movement of goods between Sindh and Punjab, causing shortages of petrol and food supplies. Stranded transporters reported increasing damage to vehicles as the protests continued without resolution.

Despite PM Shehbaz’s assurances to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that no new canals would proceed without consensus, protests on the ground have intensified, highlighting deep-rooted distrust and regional tensions over water distribution.